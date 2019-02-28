POWELL, Tenn. — Work to repair a giant sinkhole in Powell is well underway, but it will still likely be the end of the week before the road reopens.

The sinkhole, about 25 feet wide and 65 feet deep, opened up last Tuesday, taking one lane of Greenwell Road with it.

Knox County hired a contractor to repair the hole, according to Jim Snowden with Knox. Co. Engineering and Public Works. They've completely filled the hole with 280 cubic yards of concrete and 250 tons of rock.

RELATED: How does a massive sinkhole form?

On Thursday, they started the process of drilling about 15 holes to pump in grout made up of thin cement deep into the hole to create a plug at the bottom. This will hopefully keep the sinkhole from opening up again.

After that, the county will repair and repave the road. They hope to have it opened back up by Friday or Saturday.

The estimated cost to fix the sinkhole is $50,000 to $60,000.

.