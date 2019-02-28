POWELL, Tenn. — Work to repair a giant sinkhole in Powell is well underway, but it will still likely be Monday or Tuesday before the road reopens.

The sinkhole, about 25 feet wide and 65 feet deep, opened up Tuesday, taking one lane of Greenwell Road with it.

Knox County hired a contractor to repair the hole, according to Jim Snowden with Knox. Co. Engineering and Public Works. So far, they've completely filled the hole with rock.

On Thursday, they started the process of drilling holes to pump in grout made up of thin cement. They will need to drill about 15 holes, and that will take approximately two days.

After that, the county will repair the road.

Snowden said they are aiming for Monday or Tuesday to open the road. The estimated cost to fix the sinkhole is $50 to $60-thousand dollars.

