Caskets carried during ‘Moral Monday’ rally at TN Capitol to demand gun control

Pallbearers led the “Moral Monday” march carrying caskets representing the children and adults who have died due to gun violence.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Pallbearers carrying caskets led a “Moral Monday” rally and march involving Tennessee and national faith leaders to the Tennessee State Capitol to demand stricter gun laws.

Faith leaders and protestors march to the state Capitol at 3 p.m. on Monday, then demanded gun reform at the Legislative Plaza. They walked around two blocks with pallbearers leading the march carrying caskets.

The caskets represented children and adults who died due to gun violence. Then, at around 5 p.m., demonstrators went into the Capitol building following speeches at the Legislative Plaza. The speeches demanded more gun restrictions to prevent more gun violence.

Tennessee Students Demand Action and Moms Demand Action volunteers attended the rally, and before the rally, Bishop William Barber led a meeting at McKendree United Methodist Church.