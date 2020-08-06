More attractions set to reopen at Zoo Knoxville Wednesday

Giraffe feeding, the Clayton Safari Splash play area and Kids Cove are on the list to reopen in phase II with restrictions.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — More attractions at Zoo Knoxville are set to reopen Wednesday as the park moves into phase two of its reopening plans.

The Clayton Safari Splash play area and the Kids Cove contact yard will reopen, as well as indoor seating at Aldo's and Beastro restaurants. Visitors will also be able to feed the giraffes with a mask, according to the zoo's website announcing the next step of reopening.

Zoo Knoxville said there will still be some restrictions in place.

Here's what visitors can expect:

To maintain a capacity that allows for social distancing, the number of tickets sold each day will be limited. Visitors will have to purchase general admission tickets online or by phone before coming to the park. Passholders will also have to make a reservation.

Tickets will be full price and will not be offered at the window.

There will be timed entries for visitors meaning "there's going to be a limited number of opportunities for people to come in each day and each hour so we can keep everyone safe," Director of Guest Experience John Rakis said in a video on Monday.

In phase two, two-way traffic will be allowed everywhere except on the Gorilla/Chimp Trail and the Langur path.

Zoo Knoxville said that while masks are not required, they are "requested for the safety of our guests, staff and animals."

The zoo is urging guests to wash their hands or use sanitizer stations frequently, stay six feet away from other people and follow ground markings and directional signs.

