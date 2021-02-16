More people in Knox Co. have now received a COVID-19 vaccine than have tested positive

KCHD director Dr. Martha Buchanan said she was encouraged by the news, but said people should not be lured into a false sense of security by this milestone.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County and Tennessee at large both hit major milestones Tuesday in the ongoing fight to bring the COVID-19 pandemic to an end.

As of Tuesday, 47,626 people in Knox County had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That's now more than the current number of people who've tested positive for COVID-19 in the county -- which was 45,489 on Tuesday.

Knox County Health Department director Dr. Martha Buchanan said she was encouraged by the news, but said people should not be lured into a false sense of security by this milestone.

"I think that's great... but we're not through this yet. Keep on getting vaccinated. That's your best protection, but even after that you have to wear a mask and social distance," she said. "This is not the time to let down our guard."

Gov. Bill Lee on Tuesday also announced a major milestone for the state: 1 million vaccine doses administered. With COVID-19 positivity rates, hospitalizations, deaths remaining on the decline -- Buchanan said she feels Tennessee has beginning to see some light at the end of the tunnel.

"I can comfortably say we've passed the halfway mark... just barely. It's going to be a long race to get to the other side of it," she said. "It's not time to stop. It's not time to slow down. Keep following the five core actions or we're going to go backward."

Knox County remains in phase 1a2 and is still trying to vaccinate people 70 and up along with the majority of Tennessee's counties.

Buchanan said there are currently more than 9,000 people signed up on its vaccine wait list, and KCHD is administering first and second-doses of the vaccine every day this week. More opportunities have begun to open up at pharmacies such as Walmart and local hospitals, which she said people should be on the lookout for.

At the moment, the supply of vaccine continues to fall short of the large demand. Buchanan said KCHD intends to move on the next phases of vaccinating educators, school staff and people 65 and up once supply allows, but she said if the Tennessee Department of Health is ready to advance phases across all 89 counties in the state -- Knox County will follow to avoid confusion.

Currently, KCHD is working to distribute vaccine to underserved communities, including Black, Latinx, immigrant and Knox Countians with disabilities.