It's been about three months since the Big Ears festival announced its first round of performers in the 2019 lineup.

On Tuesday, the lineup released included Spiritualized, Frisell, Giddens, Mercury Rev and The Comet is Coming among several other bands and musicians.

The festival is set for March 21-24, 2019 in downtown Knoxville.

In the coming weeks, more Big Ears 2019 programming will be announced including the second edition of its all-night, 12 -hour drone concert and a series of panels and workshops.

Each year, the festival supports more than 100 performers of music, film, and art over four days.

"Community engagement typically includes 50+ panels, workshops, and performances that are free and open to the public."

The Big Ears film festival was recently dubbed one of the 25 coolest film festivals in the United States.

Knoxville native Yves Tumor is also someone to keep an eye... or ear out at this year's festival.

The festival said "an experimental answer to SXSW” will return under the direction of Paul Harris and Darren Hughes of Knoxville’s Public Cinema.

In 2019, Big Ears presents more than 10 distinct special programs that are unique to the festival altogether or are in some of their earliest performances.

"Big Ears 2019 presents one of the first productions of TRIPTYCH, a multimedia project that explores the legacy of provocative New York photographer, Robert Mapplethorpe," the website said.

It combines large-scale projections of his work with new music by The National’s Bryce Dessner and interpretations of Monteverdi’s madrigals by stunning vocal ensemble Roomful of Teeth, TRIPTYCH includes the writings of Essex Hemphill and Mapplethorpe’s longtime mutual muse, Patti Smith.

"Under the direction of the brilliant Daniel Fish, TRIPTYCH arrives in Knoxville almost exactly 30 years after Mapplethorpe’s untimely death."

The Nashville Ballet presents the first performance of Lucy Negro Redux outside of its hometown premiere, a program based around the hypothetical life of Shakespeare’s “Dark Lady”.

Lineup as of Sept. 25, 2018:

Acme

Alvin Lucier

Avishai Cohen Quartet

Bill Frisell & Thomas Morgan

Bill Frisell and the Mesmerists featuring Tony Scheer

Kenny Wollesen and the films of Bill Morrison

Brooklyn Rider

Carl Stone

Carla Bley Trios with Andy Sheppard and Steve Swallow

Carla Kihlstedt

Clarice Jensen + Jonathan Turner: For This From That Will Be Filled

Coupler

Dejohnette Coltrane Garrison

Derek Gripper

Dragnet Girl with live score by Coupler

Evan Parker/Matt Wright Trance Map+

Ever Present Orchestra featuring Stephen O’Malley and Oren Ambarchi perform the works of Alvin Lucier,

Harold Budd

International Contemporary Ensemble

Irreversible Entanglements

Jerusalem In My Heart

Jlin

Joan La Barbara

Joan La Barbara performs works by Alvin Lucier

Joan La Barbara: Voice is the Original Instrument

Joep Beving

Kara-Lis Coverdale

Kayhan Kalhor & Brooklyn Rider

Kim Kashkashian

Lonnie Holley

Lonnie Holley and The Messthetics

Mary Halvorson’s Code Girl

Mathias Eick Quintet

Matt Wilson’s Honey & Salt

Mercury Rev

Meredith Monk & Vocal Ensemble Cellular Songs Concert

Nief-Norf

Nik Bärtsch’s Ronin

Nils Frahm

Peter Gregson

Rachel Grimes: The Way Forth

Rafio Bhatia: Breaking English

Ralph Towner

Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi

Richard Thompson: Killed In Action

Roomful Of Teeth

Schlippenbach Trio

Shai Maestro Trio

Sons of Kemet

Spiritualized

Sun Of Goldfinger

The Art Ensemble Of Chicago

The Comet Is Coming

The Messthetics

The Nashville Ballet: Lucy Negro Redux choreography by Paul Westerling with music by Rhiannon Giddens & Francesco Turrisi and poetry by Caroline Randall

Theo Bleckmann: Berlin - Songs of Love and War, Peace and Exile

Theo Bleckmann: Hello Earth! The Music of Kate Bush

Thumbscrew

Tim Berne's Snakeoil

Triptych: On the work of Robert Mapplethorpe, featuring Roomful Of Teeth, composed by Bryce Dressner, Libretto by Korde Arrington Tuttle, featuring the work of Patti Smith & Essex Hemphill, directed by Daniel Fish

Wadada Leo Smith solo: Reflections and Meditations on Monk

Wadada Leo Smith's NDA, performing "Divine Love" with Bobby Naughton and Dwight Andrews

Yves Tumor

