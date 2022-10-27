Sevier Co. Schools works to improve truancy rates after increase compared to 2019

More than 23,000 students across Sevier, Loudon, Blount, Knox and Anderson counties are considered chronically absent.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — School districts across East Tennessee say more students are missing class compared to three years ago.

A 10News analysis of a state report card for local school districts shows the increase in students missing class, between 2019 and 2022. The rates of absenteeism for several school districts are listed below.

Anderson County Schools - chronic absenteeism is up 8.5%

Oak Ridge Schools - chronic absenteeism is up 3%

Blount County Schools - chronic absenteeism is down 7%

Alcoa City Schools - chronic absenteeism is up 5.5%

Knox County Schools - chronic absenteeism is up 11.2%

Loudon County Schools - chronic absenteeism is up 3.3%

Sevier County Schools - chronic absenteeism is up 8.7%

Sevier County Schools officials said they re-instated their Truancy Court for this school year, because of the increase. The courts in Sevier County paused the Truancy Court because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, this year, Sevier County Sheriff Michael Hodges said he assigned a School Resource Officer to investigate situations involving truancy.

"The goal would be to get these children in school," Sheriff Hodges said. "That's the ballgame."

Tony Ogle, the Assistant Superintendent of Sevier County Schools, said he thinks the partnership with the sheriff's office will make it easier to enforce.

"If a sheriff's deputy is asking questions, it's sort of a subtle reminder that, 'Hey, this is the law,'" Ogle said.

Ogle said, under Tennessee law, a student is considered chronically absent if they have five or more unexcused absences in a school year.

Most times, he said, the school district tries to involve the parents to find a solution before the student becomes truant. However, he said there are some cases where the parents don't cooperate.