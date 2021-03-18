More than 1 million Tennesseans have REAL ID licenses ahead of October federal deadline

The pandemic extended the deadline by a year, which Tennessee Driver Services said helped more people get a REAL ID if they wanted one.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A "quick trip to the DMV" doesn't sound like a real thing.

But it is now, thanks to new changes to Tennessee Driver Services.

Drivers can now upload required identity documents ahead of time, meaning they'll spend less time inside the building

This applies to new residents, first time drivers, renewals, updating information like address changes, and applying for a REAL ID.

First time users can even fill out their applications online.

"The uploading of documents makes it easier to where we only have one visit instead of multiple visits from customers, because when they come the first time they are prepared with all the right documents," said Melissa Long, East Regional Director of Driver Services.

She said in the couple months this feature has been live and not advertised, 6,500 documents have been uploaded to their system.

You'll still have to bring those physical papers in even after they're uploaded.

But when you do go to a driver service center, you can eliminate your wait time.

"We used to purely be a walk-in service, except for road skills tests. And now we are appointment based," said Long.

You can still walk in, but Long said offering appointments has made things move faster, and prevents people from having to devote a big chunk of their day to sitting in line.

This holds true as the new October deadline approaches for those who want a REAL ID.

"It's not a 'have to have it,'" said Long. "If you fly domestically within the United States, if you have to go into a nuclear or a federal facility, or a military facility, those are the places you have to have one of these federally compliant REAL ID licenses."

As of March 1, 2021, Tennessee has issued 1,197,704 REAL ID licenses, and project to hit close to 2 million by October.

More and more are issued every day at a faster pace thanks to the pandemic changes at driver services centers.