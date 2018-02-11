Early numbers from the Knox County Election Commission showed more than 113,000 people cast early ballots this election.

At last count, the commission showed a total of 113,736 early voters showed up to the polls. Early voting in the midterm elections came to a close the night of Nov. 1.

For perspective, a little more than 107,000 voted early in Knox County in the last midterm elections in 2014. During the 2016 presidential election, more than 141,000 cast an early ballot.

The state of Tennessee has seen historic turnout this election so far with nearly 1.3 million early voters.

More than 17,000 showed up to the polls in Anderson County.

Blount County had about 29,000 people vote early at last count, and Sevier County had 14,000.

With early voting now over, there's only one more chance to vote -- and that's Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

