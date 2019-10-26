CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tennessee — UPDATE: Volunteer Energy Cooperative says the power outages in Cumberland County are because a transformer at the Crossville Substation tripped offline Saturday night.

Crews are working to restore power and it says people can expect it to come back on around 9 p.m. Saturday night.

Cumberland County Emergency Management is opening the community complex for anyone who needs power.

It will be open at 5:30 p.m. Central Time.

ORIGNAL: The Volunteer Energy Cooperative is reporting more than 21,000 people without power across East Tennessee. The biggest outages are in Cumberland County where around 19,500 customers are without power.

Right now, people can expect to have power again around 9 p.m. Saturday night.

Click here to see the outages across the area.

This is a developing situation 10News will continue to update.