Wilfred Owens' yard needed some TLC.

The 92-year-old World War II veteran's mower broke a while back and his garden has just gotten away from him.

Today, Danny Delaney and volunteers from City Hills Church are helping him out, mowing and hauling brush out of his yard.

"We were just so thankful that we could help him get this done and be here for him," Delaney said.

But Owen's yard is just one of the projects volunteers are working on today.

They have more than 200 volunteers across 16 different project sites, everything from free oil changes to makeovers for single moms.

Brenda Doss had her first ever makeover today.

"It feels great," she said. "I told them they should do before and after pictures."

It was a bit of a surprise, but a welcome one. "I'm a single mother of 6 children, I really appreciate it."

Owens wasn't expecting this either.

"They tell you to check on the elderly and everything when it's hot weather but who does," he said.

Today volunteers answered the call.

"The lord answers prayers," he said. "And I believe that."

© 2018 WBIR