Morgan County launches new website for emergency communications center

Morgan County E-911 said they hoped the website would make some processes more efficient, since forms will be more easily accessible and can be submitted online.

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Morgan County has a new website where people can learn more about their emergency communications system and access important forms.

The new website also connects people to the E-911 center's social media pages. They can follow these pages to stay updated on situations like severe weather. The website will also include news about the emergency communications center and officials said it will be periodically updated with new content.

"This is our starting point, and we hope to expand upon the content," they said on social media. "Soon, we will add a links page to other agencies and resources for Morgan County."

Two of the major kinds of forms available on their website are public records requests and address request forms.

The Morgan County Emergency Communications Center gives people access to law enforcement, fire, and emergency medical services as well as resources from other kinds of resources from city and county agencies. They have 13 staff members listed on their website, including "King Sebastian" — the emergency center's cat.