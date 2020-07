William Witten has been missing since July 30.

Morgan County authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing 84-year-old man

He is 5 feet, 10 inches and about 165 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He has a "known" medical condition, according to authorities.

Witten was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and blue jeans.