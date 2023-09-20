TDOT: Westbound lanes of Knoxville Highway closed near Coalfield due to crash

The crash was reported at around 3:14 p.m. Eastern Time, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A road in Morgan County was closed Wednesday after a car crash, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

They said the crash was reported at around 3:14 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, on Knoxville Highway near Jimmy Justice Road before drivers would reach Coalfield. Knoxville Highway is also named SR 62. TDOT said the crash closed westbound lanes.

Additional information about the crash, such as the circumstances surrounding it and whether any injuries were reported, was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.