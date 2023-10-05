Morgan County Schools' coach and teacher suspended because of 'inappropriate contact' allegations

District Attorney General Russell Johnson said the district tried to handle the accusations against Robert Drake internally, before getting law enforcement involved.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARTBURG, Tenn. — A Morgan County Schools teacher and coach was suspended pending an investigation into allegations of "inappropriate physical contact with a female minor," district records show.

Through a public records request, 10News obtained a letter sent from Director of Schools David Treece to Robert Drake. It informs Drake that he is suspended until Treece completes his investigation into the accusations.

"Pending the conclusion of my investigation and the outcome of any hearing in this matter, you are instructed to stay off school property," Treece wrote in a letter.

Wartburg Central High School's softball team said in a Facebook post from August 2022 that Drake is the head coach of the softball team. The Wartburg Central High School website said Drake is an assistant football coach.

Morgan County District Attorney General Russell Johnson said his office learned of those allegations against Robert Drake from the sheriff.

"Evidently, the school was handling their own 'investigation,'" Johnson said in a statement to 10News.

Johnson said once he learned about the case, he and the sheriff asked the Wartburg Police Department to take over the investigation. The District Attorney General has not charged Drake with a crime. He said several questions are still unanswered.

"The ultimate determination that needs to be made is whether any interaction or contact was of a sexual nature and if any alleged victim was underage," the District Attorney wrote. "If someone is an adult, the determination is whether or not the contact was sexual and non-consensual."

"The investigation is still ongoing," Johnson added.

State records show Drake has an active teaching license. His personnel file said Drake worked at Clinton High School in Anderson County before resigning "in order to pursue another academic avenue," his letter of resignation said.

Drake's personnel file in Morgan County said he was hired to work in that district for the 2020-21 school year. At the conclusion of that school year, he received a letter informing him he would not be recommended for re-hire at the end of the year, though a note in his personnel file said he was rehired for the 2021-22 school year, then again for 2022-23.