MCSO hosts procession for deputy who passed away due to cancer after around 20 years on the force

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — On Saturday, Morgan County Sheriff's Office cruisers filled streets to escort a deputy back home after she passed away due to cancer.
MCSO said Officer Yvonne Reese spent around 20 years as a corrections officer at the Morgan County Jail.
"During that time, she touched many lives and made an impact on those who met her. She mentored her fellow officers as well as the inmates. Her colorful and common sense approach to life made her a fixture within the jail and afforded her many opportunities to help those who were struggling," MCSO said in a post on social media.
They said a celebration of life for Reese was being planned, and they would share more details about it when they were available.