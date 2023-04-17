MCSO hosts procession for deputy who passed away due to cancer after around 20 years on the force

It is with sorrow and reverence, that Sheriff Wayne Potter and the Morgan County Sheriff's Office remember Veteran Corrections Officer Yvonne Reese for her dedication and service to our county. The ashes of Officer Reese, whose battle with cancer recently ended, were escorted to her home this past Saturday. The procession included Sheriff Potter, fellow officers, family members, and friends. Officer Reese spent nearly 20 years serving as a corrections officer at the Morgan County Jail. During that time, she touched many lives and made an impact on those who met her. She mentored her fellow officers as well as the inmates. Her colorful and common sense approach to life made her a fixture within the jail and afforded her many opportunities to help those who were struggling. Yvonne was a genuine and unique individual who will be missed by all. Please keep her family, friends, and coworkers in your thoughts and prayers as they continue to grieve her loss. A Celebration of Life is being planned and details will be posted soon. *we do own the rights to this music*