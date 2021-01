Officials said William Douglas Kilgore, 37, was last seen on Jan. 3, 2021.

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a missing Oakdale man.

He is 5'10" and roughly 185 pounds. He has blue eyes and blonde/strawberry blonde hair.