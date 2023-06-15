TBI, TWRA investigating Morgan Co. wildlife officer for alleged official misconduct

The TBI and TWRA did not say what the alleged misconduct involved, saying no charges have been filed yet.

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — State authorities are investigating claims involving a local Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officer.

According to the TWRA, the agency is working with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and 9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson to investigate alleged official misconduct involving a TWRA officer in Morgan County.

The TBI and TWRA did not identify the officer or say what the alleged misconduct involved, saying no charges have been filed yet because the investigation is ongoing. The TWRA said it conducted an initial investigation before bringing it to the State Comptroller's Office and the DA.

“TWRA holds all employees to a high standard of conduct and service to the community,” said TWRA Executive Director Jason Maxedon. “We intend to fully cooperate with the TBI and the District Attorney to hold this employee accountable for their actions.”

Johnson notified the TBI about the investigation and asked the agency to take over further aspects of it with the help of agents from his office.