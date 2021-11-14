Morgan County church is celebrating its 175th anniversary

The Union Baptist Church withstood many historical events for over a century, including the Civil War.

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Older than the Civil War and many of us, a Morgan County church is coming up on its 175th anniversary.

The Union Baptist Church took the weekend to recognize the church's historical significance.

The church was built in 1846. 175 years later, it's continuing a tradition of worship.

"It is the oldest church in the county," Pastor Jason Lowe said. "It is the first church in Morgan County."

Almost two centuries later, the place of worship continues to reflect on God's light.

"I've never been in a church this old," Lowe said.

The church started with 79 members. Since then, it's grown to hundreds of people attending.

"This church has always had committed members," Lowe said.

Pastor Lowe has called the church his home for seven years.

"It's neat to follow people like that, that you know are very committed in their faith," Lowe said.

He said the church survived through some of the most historical events.

"After the Civil War, World War I, World War II, Korea and Vietnam," Lowe said. "And you are still here and still doing well."

He said now is the time to recognize the church's long standing.