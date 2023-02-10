Morristown issues burn ban due to lack of rainfall and dry conditions

All open burning was temporarily banned within the city limits of Morristown, leaders said on Monday.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Morristown leaders announced a burn ban on Monday, telling residents that no open burns were allowed within city limits as long as dry conditions continue in the city.

According to a post on social media, the ban is a result of the lack of rainfall, low humidity and dry conditions in the area. They said the ban would continue until Morristown receives "significant rainfall to replace the moisture in the ground."

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but the safety of our citizens is our Number 1 Priority. Updates will be given to keep Morristown’s citizens informed of any changes that might be made by local fire officials," they said on social media.

They also said anyone who wanted to know more about the burn ban could reach out to the Morristown Fire Marshal's Office at 423-585-4657.