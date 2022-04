One cat was rescued by MFD and was resuscitated on scene. No injuries were reported.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Everyone is safe following an apartment fire in Morristown Saturday morning.

Morristown Fire Department received a call around 10:13 a.m. for a four unit apartment fire on 800 North Church Street.

MFD said the fire was contained to the first apartment. It had sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage.