TWRA: Fisherman dies after falling into Cherokee Lake

Wildlife officers said the fisherman's son is being treated for cold-water exposure.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — A Morristown fisherman is dead and his son is being treated in the hospital after an incident Saturday morning on Cherokee Lake, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Wildlife officers said Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, of Morristown, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in an aluminum jon boat around 7:54 a.m. when Keen fell into the water.

Officers said the son entered the water and was able to hang on to his father as the boat made circles. Authorities said a nearby fisherman was saw what was going on and pulled both from the water. They said Keen did not survive.

Wildlife officers arrived on scene and were able to stop the boat. They said neither were wearing a life jacket during the incident.

The son was taken to the hospital and is being treated for cold-water exposure.

TWRA said the water temperature in that part of the lake is around 36 degrees and encourage boaters, anglers and anyone near the water to wear a life jacket.