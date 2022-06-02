Hamblen County granted $1.83 million for expansion project, local museum

$1.75 million will go towards the Morristown Utility System and the remaining $80,000 will go to the General Longstreet Museum.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — $1.83 million in state funding has been secured for improvements in Hamblen County.

Representative Rick Eldridge (R-Morristown), Representative Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby) and Senator Steve Southerland (R-Morristown) made the announcement on Thursday, June 2.

$1.75 million will go towards Morristown Utility System to relocate utilities for a State Route 34 expansion and right-of-way project. The remaining $80,000 is designated to the General Longstreet Museum in Russellville for various programs and services.

“We were proud to support these important investments in infrastructure and historical preservation in our community,” Eldridge, Faison and Southerland said in a joint statement. “We appreciate our colleagues in the General Assembly for supporting these projects and look forward to the positive impacts they will have in Hamblen County.”