It may still feel like summer, but one summer activity is out the window in three East Tennessee cities: campfires.

Officials in Morristown, Greeneville, and Sevierville have all issued temporary bans on open burning. This ban follows a spell of dry, hot weather, which left the areas vulnerable to fires.

In a statement, Morristown officials also asked people to use "extreme caution" when using outdoor cooking equipment.

Sevierville issued their temporary burn ban earlier this week, and Morristown and Greeneville followed suit on Wednesday. Officials said the bans will be lifted after rainfall improves conditions.

Every city and county has its own burning regulations. In Knox County, free burn permits are available all year.

Fire season doesn't officially begin until Oct. 15, but Tennessee officials said you should still be cautious. In a statement, State Forester David Arnold said even if you don't need a burn permit in your county, you should follow safety guidelines.

Cocke County Emergency Management Agency provided the following tips for keeping your home and neighborhood safe from fires.

Select a proper location away from steep slopes and forested, dry, uncut or grassy areas.

Establish a control line around your fire, down to bare dirt, before you burn.

Notify neighbors as a common courtesy.

Have tools on hand such as a leaf rake and garden hose to control your fire.

Watch for changing weather conditions, as winds can blow your fire in the wrong direction.

Stay with your fire until it is completely out. It is illegal to leave an open fire unattended.

Officials also advised people to watch out for weather conditions when burning outdoor debris. If you have to burn some brush from your latest landscaping venture, do it during the day when the relative humidity is greater than 40% and when winds are less than 10 miles per hour.

The latest weather information can be found on WBIR's website here.

According to the National Weather Service, the current conditions are different from the ones East Tennessee experienced in 2016 before the Sevier County wildfires. In 2016, dry conditions started in March. This year, they didn't start until August.