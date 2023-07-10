Morristown Hamblen Human Society closes shelter due to parvo

The Humane Society said that a puppy that was rescued last week tested positive for parvovirus. They are accepting donations for cleaning supplies.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The Morristown Hamblen Humane Society fully closed on Monday due to a puppy testing positive for the parvovirus. It was recently found tied to a tree at an empty house on W Louise Ave.

The Humane Society will re-open on July 11 by appointment only for the viewing of healthy and fully vaccinated dogs and cats.

According to the MH Human Society, it is near full capacity and is in need of donations of bleach, rescue disinfectant, laundry detergent, original Dawn and paper towels.

MHHS says there has been a major decrease in adoptions and is looking for fosters or volunteers.

For anyone interested in fostering or volunteering please call the shelter at 423-581-1494 or come by the shelter and pick up a foster or volunteer application.