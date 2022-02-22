Morristown adds 300-unit housing development amid huge growth in city

City leaders said manufacturing jobs in the area are responsible for more growth in the city.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — A new 300-unit housing development with townhomes and apartments opened in Morristown this year. The Universal at Thompson Creek's owners said it is one of a kind in Morristown. The complex includes luxury amenities like a gym and pool.

On average, Hamblen County issues around 52 housing permits a year. The President of the Morristown Chamber of Commerce said in 2021, the County issued almost 1,000 permits.

"The growth for us has been exponential," said Marshall Ramsey, the President of the Morristown Chamber. "I think a lot of that comes back to the industrial jobs."

Ramsey said each year, Morristown adds 500 - 700 jobs on average. He said 2 or 3 years. Morristown leaders said most of the people who work in the city live outside Hamblen County.

That's why they said they are trying to build more local housing, so people can live, work and pay taxes in the county.

Shane Abraham, one of the developers on the Universal at Thompson Creek, said he thinks this is just the beginning.

"Morristown and Hamblen County has had tremendous job growth in recent years," said Abraham. "You're going to see more and more people wanting to reside here."

Abraham said their units in Morristown are filling up quickly. He said some of his tenants live in Morristown but commute to the Tri-Cities or Knoxville for work.