Morristown Landing, a new recreation center, opens its doors for the first time

Morristown Landing officially welcomed teams and athletes for the first time at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Around $32 million was spent to build Morristown Landing — a large recreation center that city leaders said was expected to draw in thousands of people from all over the country.

On Tuesday at 5:30 a.m. the center officially opened its doors to athletes and teams for the first time. However, the center got its first taste in athletics when it hosted a regional basketball tournament over the weekend. The center is one of the biggest in the city.

It has areas for basketball, volleyball, swimming, and climbing, and companies will also be able to schedule meetings inside its conference rooms. Its basketball court has space for multiple teams to play at the same time, and the center's ten-lane pool is expected to be ready around April 1, according to the City of Morristown.

According to the center's website, there is also a 10,000-square-foot fitness center with a variety of workout equipment.

The highest tier of membership for Morristown residents starts at $40 per month, for an all-access pass. People who live outside the city would need to pay $50 per month for that membership, according to Morristown Landing's website. A cheaper membership called a "wheels up" membership is also available.

"It's fuel to help land companies who are looking at Hamblen County to start their business. What a great place for a business and to start their families," said Steve Eaton, the general manager of the center.