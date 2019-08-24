MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Morristown Police have arrested a man after he barricaded himself in an apartment for several hours.

Police say they responded to a domestic disturbance The Maples Apartments at 12:30 Saturday morning. Crews took a woman to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The police department says when officers returned around 2:30 a.m. suspect Jason Starritt barricaded himself in the apartment and made threats towards the officers.

After four hours of negotiations, officers say Starritt was taken into custody.

Starritt is charged with Domestic Assault, Aggravated Criminal Trespassing, Resisting Arrest, and Felon in Possession of a Handgun.

He is being held at the Hamblen County Jail.