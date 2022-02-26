Morristown Police Department asking for public's help in locating missing teen

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The Morristown Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old.
Alanis Hernandez Velasquez was last seen at approximately 11:00 p.m. Friday night and may be in the Johnson City area.
Alanis is a Hispanic female with long black hair and blue eyes. She weighs approximately 150 pounds and is 5'4 tall. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and black jeans.
Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Alanis is urged to contact police through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701 or Det. Lt. Vicki Arnold by phone at 423-585-2734 or email varnold@mymorristown.com