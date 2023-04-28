Morristown police searching for woman who left hospital on April 19, not seen since

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The Morristown Police Department said Friday they were searching for a missing woman who was last seen on April 19.

They said Chastity Marie Lucas, 33, left the hospital in Morristown "against medical advice" on April 19 and her family has not seen or heard from her since. They said she is around 5'5" tall and weighs around 115 lbs. They said she has brown hair and brown eyes.