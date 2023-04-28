x
Local News

Morristown police searching for woman who left hospital on April 19, not seen since

The Morristown Police Department said Chastity Marie Lucas, 33, left the hospital in Morristown against medical advice on April 19.
Credit: Morristown Police Department

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The Morristown Police Department said Friday they were searching for a missing woman who was last seen on April 19.

They said Chastity Marie Lucas, 33, left the hospital in Morristown "against medical advice" on April 19 and her family has not seen or heard from her since. They said she is around 5'5" tall and weighs around 115 lbs. They said she has brown hair and brown eyes.

They said anyone with information about her location should reach out to MPD through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701.

