When seconds count, you'd probably do almost anything to save someone you love--even if it meant thousands of dollars in medical bills.

That's exactly what one East Tennessee mom is dealing with after her son was in a bad wreck.

"The phone rang, and there was a emergency response person talking to me, telling me my son had been in an accident," Michelle Siliven said.

Siliven did what any other mother would've done.

She put her son first.

"I went into panic mode," Siliven said. "Is he conscious? Is he breathing? Is he awake?"

Ethan Siliven, 16, had been seriously injured in a wreck in Morristown in May of 2017.

A UT Lifestar helicopter took him to the hospital, where he eventually recovered.

"When he found the air ambulance bill, I think it broke his heart," Siliven said. "I know it did mine when I got home."

Though Siliven's medical insurance paid most of the $43,000, it didn't cover all of it.

It's a fairly common issue.

When 10News posted a story on the WBIR Facebook page earlier this week, several of you posted your stories of the surprise bills for the life-saving transportation.

But there are ways to avoid the sticker shock, like the AirMedCare Network.

For $85 a year, it pays all out-of-pocket expenses for medical flights.

"We have a highly qualified flight nurse and flight medic that are on 24 hours a day, so we're staffing those bases, 320 of them, and of course you think about fuel and all those expenses," Sarah Gordon said.

Gordon works with the network.

"Insurance has customary allowable amounts, and that is basically the cap," Gordon said. "So they might say, hey, we pay 80 percent, or even, we pay 100 percent, but it's of that customary allowable amount. That has not been raised in most cases in several years, so it's lower than what the actual cost is now."

Making a membership a way to save you money.

"What we don't want to do, is to save somebody's life on one end, and on the back end, sending them a giant bill," Gordon said.

Siliven says she wishes she had known about this membership, but she still would make the same decision.

If you're unsure, call your insurance provider to know what your plan covers.

If you're interested in the membership, you can join online.

© 2018 WBIR