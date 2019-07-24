MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Morristown recently announced the city will no longer be able to accept glass to recycle.

The city cites recent changes to recycling operations nationwide resulting in difficulties recycling glass. Officials are now asking for residents to dispose of all glass items in their regular trash can.

Other non-recyclable items include electronics, styrofoam, batteries, and electronics.

Special collection events are held to collect non-recyclable items for safe disposal. Those events are announced throughout the year.

You can find a list of what is and isn't recyclable here.

