A Morristown Police Department officer is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car.

MPD confirmed Sunday afternoon Corporal David Klein answered a disturbance call around 3 p.m. at 416 W. Hillcrest Drive. At that location, Connie Jeanene Davis refused to leave the property.

Officers said they attempted to take Davis into custody from her vehicle, when she accelerated in reverse and ran over Klein. She was later taken into custody.

On Monday, Morristown Police said Corporal Klein had surgery on his right leg and left ankle Sunday night and the doctor said all went well. Officials said it will be a long road to recovery.

According to MPD, there is video footage of the incident but it's not available to the public as it will likely be used in the criminal prosecution.

"She just hit the gas and you know how people do when they're mad and jet out of the driveway, and I guess he kind of just got caught up," neighbor Jason Weens said . "I hope he's ok and, Lord, I know she's in trouble."

Weens and another witness said the collision occurred after officers had been talking to Davis for at least 20 minutes.

“This incident highlights the type of risks officers face each day," Chief Roger Overholt of MPD said in a news release. "We are fortunate to have professional men and women willing to face these challenges to keep our community safe."

Klein went to Morristown-Hamblen Hospital with leg and head injuries. MPD said he will be transferred to UT Medical Center. The police department said the injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Davis has been charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, evading arrest and disorderly conduct. Her bond has been set at $300,000.

"Thank you to everyone who has expressed concern for the officer," Overholt said.

