MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The Morristown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in recent auto burglaries.

Investigators said they would like to speak with him regarding recent thefts from vehicles and an auto theft from East High earlier this month.

Anyone with information about this individual is urged to contact Det. Ron Sargent at 423-585-4635 or rsargent@mymorristown.com. The public can also report anonymously on the MPD tip line at 423-585-1833.