The Morristown Police Department is asking for help finding a missing man with Alzheimer's disease and has issued a Silver Alert Tuesday.

According to MPD, 85-year-old John Healey was last seen after his family said he drove away from a West Morristown doctor's office while his wife was inside for an appointment sometime around 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday.

MPD said he was last seen wearing gray sweatpants with a gray sweater and a beige hat. He was driving a 2004 tan Buick LeSabre with Tennessee tags H8731U registered in Cocke County.

"Mr. Healey suffers from Alzheimer’s.Disease Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701."