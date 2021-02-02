Morristown Police Department looking for missing teen last seen Sunday

Ashley Dedecker has been missing since Sunday, police said.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The Morristown Police Department is trying to locate missing 16-year-old, Ashley Dedecker.

Dedecker is described to be a white female with black hair, approximately 4'9 and 140lbs.

She was last seen Sunday afternoon at her residence wearing a blue tank top with blue and white shorts.

According to police, Dedecker left a note for her mother saying she was leaving.