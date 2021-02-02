x
Morristown Police Department looking for missing teen last seen Sunday

Ashley Dedecker has been missing since Sunday, police said.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The Morristown Police Department is trying to locate missing 16-year-old, Ashley Dedecker. 

Dedecker is described to be a white female with black hair, approximately 4'9 and 140lbs.

She was last seen Sunday afternoon at her residence wearing a blue tank top with blue and white shorts. 

According to police, Dedecker left a note for her mother saying she was leaving.

If you have any information you can contact the police through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701 or Detective Phil Hurst at 423-585-4675 or via email at phurst@mymorristown.com

