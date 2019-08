MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — 16-year-old Pedro Velazquez has been located, according to the Morristown Police Department

He was reported missing on Sunday, Aug. 4, a news release from MPD said Monday.

The teen is a white male who is 5’ 7” tall, weighs about 200 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, the release said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 423-585-2701.