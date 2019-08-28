MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — UPDATE: The Morristown Police Dept. said Morgan has been found and is safe.

Original story

Morristown Police officers and investigators have asked for help locating a missing 64-year-old man with dementia.

Family members told police they lost contact with David Lynn Morgan shortly after he told them he needed fuel for his truck.

It's believed he suffers from the early stages of dementia.

According to investigators, Morgan is a white male with gray hair and brown eyes. He's 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds.

He may be driving a white Chevrolet Silverado truck with the tag 006-NVN, with a University of Tennessee plate on the front bumper, according to MPD.

Investigators said he may be in Kentucky but are urging anyone with information concerning his whereabouts to contact police immediately through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701.