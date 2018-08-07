A Morristown Police Department officer is in the hospital after being hit by a car.

MPD confirmed Sunday afternoon an officer was answering a disturbance call on West Hillcrest Drive when a suspect ran the officer over with a car.

The officer, whose name has not been released, is at Morristown-Hamblen Hospital with leg and head injuries. The police department said the injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Meanwhile, police have the suspect in custody and charges are pending. MPD said it appears at this time the person who ran the officer over did it on purpose.

