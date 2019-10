The Morristown Police Department said it is responding to a deadly wreck near South Davy Crockett Parkway.

According to MPD, officers are responding to the area of Alex Hall Lane and Joe Hall Road.

Few details are available at the moment.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the crash had affected traffic on the parkway, saying traffic had to be diverted to country roads.

At 4:40 p.m., MPD said first responders had cleared and reopened the roadway.