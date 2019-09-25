MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Investigators in Morristown have asked for help locating a missing 16-year-old boy.

Trinity Jay Jarnigan was last seen Tuesday afternoon wearing blue jeans, a burgundy shirt and a black ball cap, according to Morristown Police.

He's 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair.

Investigators said he has a tattoo of a cross on his right wrist.

"He has ties to Grainger County and may be in or around that area," Morristown Police said.

Anyone with information concerning Trinity Jarnigan’s whereabouts is urged to contact police through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701.