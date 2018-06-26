Morristown Police has asked for help finding a missing 36-year-old woman.

Catherine Elizabeth Fetzer Branson was last seen Friday, May 11 on Scenic Drive in Morristown.

She didn't pick up her child from parental visitation and has not heard from her since, according to police.

Branson has brown hair and blue eyes. She's approximately 5'6" and believed to stay in Jefferson City, Tennessee.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is asked to contact police through the Hamblen County Dispatch Center at (423) 585-2701.



