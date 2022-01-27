Morristown police searching for missing man

The 26-year-old has not been heard from since leaving work on Tuesday. He may be driving a silver 2010 Mazda with tag number 9A1-4F6.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Morristown Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find Skyler Etgen.

He is 26 years old, 5’11” tall, and weighs around 140 pounds, according to officials. He may be driving a silver 2010 Mazda with tag number 9A1-4F6.

Etgen was reported missing by his parents, who have not had contact with him since he left work at Kawasaki Tennessee on Tuesday, according to Morristown PD.

Officials said he is not wanted for a crime. Police and his family just want to confirm he is safe.