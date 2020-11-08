Morristown police searching for person of interest after man found dead at hotel

MPD said anyone with information is urged to contact the Morristown Police Department at 423-585-2701. Anonymous tips can be left at 423-585-1833.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The Morristown Police Department is searching for a person of interest after finding a man dead back in May at a Days Inn of East Andrew Johnson Highway.

MPD is asking for the public's help to identify the person, saying they were the last-known person to see the man on May 18, 2020.

MPD released photos captured from hotel cameras that day, as well as a stock photo of the type of hat he was wearing.