Morristown police searching for person of interest after man found dead at hotel

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The Morristown Police Department is searching for a person of interest after finding a man dead back in May at a Days Inn of East Andrew Johnson Highway.

MPD is asking for the public's help to identify the person, saying they were the last-known person to see the man on May 18, 2020.

MPD released photos captured from hotel cameras that day, as well as a stock photo of the type of hat he was wearing.

MPD said anyone with information is urged to contact them at 423-585-2701.  Anonymous tips can be left at 423-585-1833.