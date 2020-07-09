Morristown Police searching for two men after gas station robbery and assault

The MPD said both men appear to be in their early 20s with approximately the same build: 5'9'' and weighing between 150-170 pounds.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The Morristown Police Department needs help identifying two suspects in a robbery and assault at a gas station Monday morning.

According to the MPD, at 4:30 a.m., two men entered the Shell gas station on South Cumberland Street and demanded the clerk give them money from the cash register.

The MPD said the clerk refused and both men crossed the counter and punched her, knocking her to the ground.

Both men left the gas station, when a customer entered the store, the MPD said.

The MPD also said the men left in a white Toyota or Honda, traveling south on Cumberland Street.

According to MPD's release, both suspects appear to be in their early 20s with approximately the same build: 5'9'' and weighing between 150-170 pounds.

The first suspect is believe to be wearing a black hoodie with a red stripe, gray sweatpants and bright blue shoes. You can see him behind the cash register with a glove on his right hand in the picture below.

The second suspect was wearing a gray hoodie and may be wearing a ring on the middle of his right hand.