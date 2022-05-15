Morristown Rescue: Patient and other EMS personnel saved after out-of-control vehicle fire

Morristown Rescue said a bystander helped pull the patient out of the car before EMS arrived on the scene.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn — Morristown Rescue said multiple agencies were part of a huge effort to save a patient and EMS personnel after an out-of-control vehicle fire Friday evening.

Morristown Rescue said EMS responded to a multivehicle crash where a patient was trapped and the vehicle was on fire. When rescue crews arrived, the patient had been pulled out of the car by a bystander.

The patient was being treated by emergency personnel down a hillside when the fuel tank of the car ruptured. Flames spread around the wooded area, cutting off EMS from their main path out of the embankment and endangering them. EMS used fire extinguishers to keep the fire at bay until multiple other agencies arrived.

North Hamblen County Volunteer Fire Department, South Hamblen County Volunteer Fire Department and West Hamblen County Volunteer Fire Department arrived and put the fire out while Morristown Hamblen EMS took care of the patient. EMS placed the patient on a skid stretcher and cut a path out of the woods.

Hamblen County Sheriff's Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol also arrived to assist with traffic. The patient was taken to UT Medical Center via Lifestar.