Caleb Jones set out to solve the toughest problem facing the country.

"I can't think of a a more difficult problem to solve or a more impactful problem than the violence that we're seeing in schools today," he said.

After ten years in the navy seals, three tours to Afghanistan, Yemen and Europe, the Morristown East graduate was tired of hearing stories of school shootings.

"Something has to be done now and nothing's really being done," he said.

He and a team of ten have now developed "Zero Eyes."

RELATED: D.A.R.E. program returning to Knox County schools

"In a nutshell, if a weapon is seen on a camera, the computer identifies that, sends an alert and then you decide what to do and act," he explained. "A computer never gets complacent. As long as it's on, it's doing what it's supposed to do."

It sends screenshots so officers can tell what the potential shooter is wearing, what kind of weapon they have and where they are in the building.

It's designed to minimize false positives--meaning a tennis racket, ruler or lacrosse stick won't trigger an alert.

"If you're holding a stick like a gun, even the human is going to be like hey is that a gun and take a look at it," he said. "Even if it tanked in a year or so if we could save one life, I would call it the greatest success of my life."