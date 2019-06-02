GREENEVILLE, Tennessee — A woman and a group of co-conspirators from Tennessee are being charged with drug trafficking crimes, as they attempted to deal 50 grams of methamphetamine in East Tennessee between 2017 and 2018.

Laura Sue Aloa Covington, 23, has been sentenced to serve 135 months or 11 years in federal prison with drug trafficking charges.

She also admitted to dealing between 500 grams and 1.5 kilograms of meth in Hamblen County, according to the Tennessee Department of Justice.

RELATED: Morristown woman to serve 15 years in prison for drug trafficking

All of Covington's co-conspirators have been charged as well and are awaiting their sentencing. Jeffrey Scott Horner, 34, will be sentenced on Feb. 13. Joshua Tyler Garrett, 38, will be sentenced on Mar. 4. Faith Dillman-Covington, 26, will be sentenced on Apr. 1 and Ricky Dwayne Collins, 38, will be sentenced on Apr. 8.

All of them face up to 10 years in federal prison.

RELATED: 10Listens: Does a bear become more aggressive toward people after it eats human flesh?

This investigation is another part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program that joins all levels of law enforcement together to protect local communities.

RELATED: Mother charged after baby overdoses on meth via breastfeeding