GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A Morristown woman who plotted to sell over 50 grams of meth with a group of East Tennesseans has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.

Jessica James, 30, pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges in October 2018 for conspiring with four other people from Tennessee. The department said James and her group were scheming to sell the methamphetamine across East Tennessee between 2017 and 2018, according to the Tennessee Department of Justice.

James had previous drug trafficking convictions in Hamblen County.

Trinity Scott Johnson, 39, Truman Lee Smith, 24, and Colby Scarlett, 20, have all been sentenced to time in prison. Johnson was sentenced at the same time as James to serve 204 months, or 17 years. Smith was sentenced in November 2018 to serve 10 years in federal prison and just this past January, Scarlett was also sentenced to serve 10 years.

Another co-defendant, Megan Gilliam, 25, could also face 10 years to life in federal prison. A sentencing date has been set for Feb. 11, 2019.

This investigation is part of an initiative by Project Safe Neighborhoods, which brings together multiple levels of law enforcement to help make local communities safer.

According to a release, this case was also the result of the Department of Justice’s Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s drug supply reduction strategy. The principal mission of the program is to identify, disrupt, and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking and money laundering organizations and those primarily responsible for the nation’s drug supply.