Mother of Greene County Sheriff's Deputy killed in apartment fire

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — The widow of Greeneville Police Department retired Captain Everett Graham and mother to Greene County Sheriff's Deputy Ricky Graham was killed in an apartment fire early Sunday morning, according to the Greeneville Police Department.

Officers responded to a structure fire at Crestview Terrace Apartments early Sunday morning, just after midnight. Lynn Graham, 67, who lived in the apartment alone, died in the fire, according to officials.